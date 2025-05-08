Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

