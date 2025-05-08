Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Flywire by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 163,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 108,062 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,434,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $30,621,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

In other Flywire news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

