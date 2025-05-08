Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,288 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $488.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.