Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,398,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 210,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HR opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

