Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,677 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,223,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 1,483,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 1,444,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.47 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

