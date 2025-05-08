Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,019,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,351,240.19. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,594 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.