Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $52,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

