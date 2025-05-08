Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EZCORP worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $806.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.59. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EZCORP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

View Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.