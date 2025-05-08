Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,612,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,207,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,887,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after buying an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

