What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PLTR Q2 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 581.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

