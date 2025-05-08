WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 380101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
WK Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 81.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
