WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 380101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

