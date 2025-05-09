10,611 Shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ CYCN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.67. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $9.47.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.
