11,486 Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

