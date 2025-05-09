11,962 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,539.44. The trade was a 38.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $142,340.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

