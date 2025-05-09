19,245 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 185,344 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.05 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUAD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $10.30 to $8.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

