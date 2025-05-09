25,234 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Seneschal Advisors LLC

Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after buying an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

