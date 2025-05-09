25,656 Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 546.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Verastem by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verastem by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Verastem Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
Verastem Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
