47,121 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $53.94 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

