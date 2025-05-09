ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.83. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

