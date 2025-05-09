Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3,380.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 824,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $19,349,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $4,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

