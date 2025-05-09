Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

ALL opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

