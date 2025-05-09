Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 1,991 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 32.9% in the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 132,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $4,972,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $197.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

