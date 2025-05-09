Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,648,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 263,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 176,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 15,480 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $76,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,966,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,391.68. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $431,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,109,451.52. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,796 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Power Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.00 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Altus Power Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

