AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 199,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,801,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,376 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

