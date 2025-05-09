Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.