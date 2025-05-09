American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,503,000 after acquiring an additional 214,242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

