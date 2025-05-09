American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,040. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,597,000 after purchasing an additional 588,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

