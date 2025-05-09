American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.