American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells $3,845,113.32 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

