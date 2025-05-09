American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $81.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in American International Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

