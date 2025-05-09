Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,231 shares of company stock worth $142,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

