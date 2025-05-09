Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

MJ stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.27. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

