Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $2.67

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 17,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,359 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 8,854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,337 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,950,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

