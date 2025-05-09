Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $2.67

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Altice USA Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSE ATUS opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
