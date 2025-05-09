Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $63.22

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Comerica

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.