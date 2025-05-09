Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $237.62

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.71.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.