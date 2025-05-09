Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $159.13

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

