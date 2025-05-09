Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $79.29

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

