Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.39.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AR opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,471,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

