Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $197.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

