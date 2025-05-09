Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stake Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,873.28. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,581 over the last ninety days. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

