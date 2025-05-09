argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in argenx by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $570.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.12. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $352.77 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.28.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

