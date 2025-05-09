Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.80. Arhaus shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 463,821 shares.

Get Arhaus alerts:

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,398 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arhaus by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 537,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 157,515 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Arhaus by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 332,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.