Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In related news, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,248.58. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

AORT stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,425.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

