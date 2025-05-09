Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AORT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion Trading Up 0.5 %

AORT stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,130,617.42. This trade represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,010.69. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 394.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Artivion by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

