Artivion’s (AORT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Artivion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,425.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 3,259 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $89,003.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,234.55. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,514.24. This trade represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

