Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,405.29. This represents a 26.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $2,071,568.45.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,395,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 662,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427,149 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.