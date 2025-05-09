Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

