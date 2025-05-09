Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Docebo’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Docebo in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Docebo Stock Performance

