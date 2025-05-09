AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,995.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $3,841.00 to $3,995.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,821.91.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,674.75 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,646.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3,394.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headland Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 843.6% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

