B. Riley Weighs in on Celsius’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.